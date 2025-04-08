163 Enmities Resolved In Laghman Last Year

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

MEHTARLAM (Pajhwok): About 163 enmities, including decades-old disputes, have been resolved through the mediation of tribal elders and religious scholars in eastern Laghman province.

Abdul Malik Niazi, spokesperson for the Laghmangovernor, told Pajhwok Afghan News that numerous feuds had been resolved in Mehtarlam city, the provincial capital, and five districts.

Niazi explained:“Disputes among 110 families resulted in 50 injuries in Mehtarlam city. Conflicts among 153 families led to 14 deaths and 45 injuries in Alingar district.

“A feud among 11 families caused 30 deaths in DawlatShah district. Disputes among 40 families led to the killing of six individuals and injuring of eight others in Alishang district. Seven similar cases have been resolved where 18 people lost their lives and 10 others injured, in Qarghayi district. Seven cases, involving two deaths and six injuries, have been resolved in Badpakh district.”

Total 327 families have found peace through these mediations, Niazi said.

Meanwhile, families that once trapped in long-standing conflicts and have now reconciled expressed their gratitude to local officials, tribal elders, and religious scholars for their efforts.

Mohammad Rahim, a resident of Alingar district, shared his experience:

“Twelve years ago, our feud started over land, leading to the loss of my young nephew. We couldn't sleep in peace; every day, we planned retaliation. But thanks to the mediation of tribal elders, religious scholars, and local officials, our enmity has now turned into friendship.”

Similarly, 50-year-old Khyal Gul from Qarghayidistrict recalled that he spent 30 years of his life in conflict.

He lost two uncles and his children were deprived of education, and his home, village, and farmland were abandoned. He endured many hardships. However, last year, tribal elders and local officials intervened, and the dispute was resolved. Now, he lives in peace.

Additionally, Mohammad Iqbal, a resident of DawlatShah district, said his two-year-long conflict resulted in the death of four family members. However, the dispute has now been settled, and he no longer has any issues with the opposing side.

Since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA)'s return to power, hundreds of enmity cases have been resolved across various provinces through the mediation of local officials, tribal elders, and religious scholars, bringing peace and stability to the people.

kk/ma