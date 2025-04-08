Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistani, US Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Relations

2025-04-08 04:01:35
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar discussed in a phone call Tuesday with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields.
The two sides discussed the regional security situation, particularly the situation in Afghanistan, Pakistan's news agency reported.
The Pakistani Foreign Minister affirmed his country's commitment to strengthening the partnership with the United States, stressing the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, and counterterrorism.
For his part, the US Secretary of State affirmed Washington's desire to enhance cooperation with Pakistan.

