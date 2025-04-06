Aga Syed Abdul Baqi No More

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinaga r- Prominent Shia cleric and custodian of Astana Haji Syed Hassan, Nabdipora Srinagar, Aga Syed Abdul Baqi Rizvi, passed away peacefully this morning. He was 90.
A towering religious figure in the Shia community of Kashmir, Aga Syed Abdul Baqi was revered for his deep piety, humility, and unwavering dedication to religious and social causes. He played a significant role in guiding the community, particularly in times of social and spiritual need.
Aga Sahab is survived by four sons and a daughter. He was the father-in-law of senior Shia leader Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari.
His funeral prayers will be held at 3:30 PM on Sunday at Alamgari Bazar Chowk, family sources confirmed. He will be laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard, Baba Mazar, Zadibal, later in the day.
The passing of Aga Syed Abdul Baqi has left a deep void in the religious and social fabric of the Valley. Condolences have poured in from religious leaders, scholars, and members of the community across Jammu and Kashmir.
