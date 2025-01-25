Survey indicates vast majority of French ‘tightening their belts’

(MENAFN) A recent survey by French research firm Elabe reveals that 82% of French citizens are tightening their belts, with 29% saying they are doing so significantly and 53% moderately. Only 18% reported not needing to cut back. The poll also found that 65% of respondents feel their purchasing power has decreased recently, with 27% stating it has decreased a lot. Despite a decline in inflation, 74% of people have not noticed a slowdown in daily price increases.



The survey highlighted that many people are struggling financially, with 30% regularly exceeding their credit card limits, and leaders, including President Macron, receiving low trust in their ability to ease financial pressure. Marine Le Pen and former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe were among those with higher levels of public confidence regarding financial relief.



The poll also pointed out that while inflation has decreased from 5.2% in 2022 to 1.3% in December 2024, France’s economy is expected to grow slowly, with a revised 0.9% growth forecast for 2025. The country faces ongoing political instability, exemplified by the resignation of Prime Minister Michel Barnier following a failed budget proposal.



