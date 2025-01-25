Kremlin reacts to Trump’s threat over Ukraine agreement

(MENAFN) The Kremlin has brushed off US President Donald Trump’s recent threats of sanctions and tariffs aimed at pressuring Russia into a peace deal over Ukraine, calling the tactics “nothing new.” issued the warning through his Truth Social platform, stating that if a peace deal isn't reached soon, he would impose high taxes, tariffs, and sanctions on Russian exports.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded by saying Russia remains open to dialogue with the US, recalling that Trump engaged in “equal and respectful” talks with President Vladimir during his first term. However, Peskov noted that no such signals have been received from the current US administration.



Trump, speaking via videolink at the World Economic Forum in Davos, expressed his desire to meet with Putin soon to negotiate an end to the conflict. He reiterated his earlier promises to resolve the Ukraine crisis swiftly, claiming he could end the fighting within a day if returned to office. Meanwhile, Russia has consistently stated its willingness for peace talks, while criticizing continued Western support for Ukraine, which Moscow argues prolongs the war and exacerbates suffering.



MENAFN25012025000045015687ID1109128363