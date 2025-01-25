Justin Sun's Bold Plan: Targeting A $10,000 Price For Ethereum

(MENAFN- Breaking) With the price hovering below its historical peaks, Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, has unveiled an ambitious strategy to reinvigorate the altcoin's value .

Justin Sun's Ambitious Plan for Ethereum

In a recent post on social , Sun presented a roadmap he believes could drive Ethereum 's price to astonishing levels, aiming for a target of $10,000. His approach involves foundational changes to both the Ethereum Foundation (EF) and the underlying Ethereum protocol.

Sun asserts that, with his guidance, swift and impactful measures could nearly double Ethereum 's current peak value. A cornerstone of his proposal includes a ban on the sale of ETH for at least three years. This strategy aims to stabilize the cryptocurrency's supply and enhance market trust.

To support operational expenses during this timeframe, Sun recommends utilizing Aave (AAVE) for lending, earning staking yields, and borrowing stablecoins. This approach would help maintain ETH supply while aligning with deflationary objectives.

Alongside halting ETH sales, Sun advocates for substantial taxes on Layer 2 (L2) projects. He believes this could yield at least $5 billion annually for Ethereum , either in tokens or stablecoins.

The revenue generated from these taxes would be directed towards repurchasing and burning ETH in a decentralized manner, enhancing scarcity and likely increasing demand.

Streamlining the Ethereum Foundation for Enhanced Performance

In his social media communication, Sun highlighted the necessity for the Ethereum Foundation to optimize its operations. He proposed significant staff reductions to retain only the most talented individuals.

Remaining staff members would receive notable salary increases, transforming the Ethereum Foundation into a performance-driven organization that incentivizes excellence.

Moreover, Sun called for revisions to node rewards and an increased emphasis on fee-burning mechanisms . Sun argues that lowering node rewards could help Ethereum reinforce its deflationary attributes, strengthening its reputation as a valued asset.

According to Sun, the primary focus should be on Layer 1 (L1) advancements, prioritizing scalability, security, and broader acceptance.

Sun is optimistic that these measures could drive the Ethereum price to exceed $4,500 within the first week of implementation, thus establishing a foundation for lasting prosperity.

While this reflects Sun's personal vision for Ethereum 's trajectory, the feasibility of these proposals could influence co-founders and developers to consider adopting them for a potential rebound of the altcoin.

Currently, Ethereum is trading around the $3,200 mark, having decreased by 4% in the last 24 hours. This drop has widened the disparity between its current value and its ATH of $4,878, creating a 34.5% gap.

