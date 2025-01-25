Fed, Boc Decisions Due Next Week

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Monday U.S. Economic Lookahead New home sales (Dec.)

Featured AT&T (NYSE:T) (Q4) EPS of 48 cents, compared to 54 cents in the prior-year quarter. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) (Q4) EPS of 76 cents, compared to 58 cents in the prior-year quarter. Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) (Q4) EPS of 62 cents, compared to $3.16 in the prior-year quarter. Tuesday U.S. Economic Lookahead Durable-goods orders (Dec.) S&P Case-Shiller home price (Nov.) Consumer confidence (Jan.) Featured Earnings Sap SE ADR (NYSE:SAP) (Q4) EPS for gain of $1.35, compared to $1.12 in the prior-year quarter. RTX Corp (NYSE:RTX) (Q4) EPS of $1.37, compared to $1.29 in the prior-year quarter. Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK) (Q4) EPS of $3.87, compared to $3.46 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Featured Earnings Canada Nickel Company Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of one cent, compared to breakeven in the prior-year quarter. Galiano Gold Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of six cents, compared to seven cents in the prior-year quarter. Wednesday U.S. Economic Lookahead

Advanced U.S. trade balance in goods (Dec.) Advanced retail inventories (Dec.)

Advanced wholesale inventories (Dec.) FOMC Rate Decision

Featured Earnings

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) (Q2) EPS of $3.13, compared to $2.93 in the prior-year quarter.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) (Q4) EPS of $6.84, compared to $5.33 in the prior-year quarter.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) (Q4) EPS of 64 cents, compared to 57 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

BoC Interest Rate Decision (Jan.) The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 3.25%. The Bank Rate is now 3.75% and the deposit rate is 3.25%.

Featured Earnings

CGI Inc. (T.A) (Q1) EPS of $1.97, compared to $1.92 in the prior-year quarter.

Exco Technologies Limited (T) (Q1) EPS of 24 cents, compared to 20 cents in the prior-year quarter.

High Tide Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of two cents, compared to a gain of one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Methanex Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS of $1.06, compared to $1.21 in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Initial jobless claims (January 25)

GDP (Q4)

Pending home sales (Dec.)

Featured Earnings

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) (Q1) EPS of $2.36, compared to $2.18 in the prior-year quarter.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) (Q1) EPS of $2.66, compared to $2.41 in the prior-year quarter.

Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) (Q4) EPS of $3.69, compared to $3.18 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada Economic Lookahead Payroll Employment, Earnings and Hours (Nov.) The number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer-measured as "payroll employment" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours-fell by 21,100 (-0.1%) in October, following little change in September and August. Featured Earnings

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units BIP) (Q4) EPS for gain of 25 cents, compared to loss of 25 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS of $1.53, compared to five cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company (T) (Q4) EPS of $2.06, compared to $1.72 in the prior-year quarter.

Champion Iron Limited (T) (Q3) EPS of 10 cents, compared to three cents in the prior-year quarter.

Real Matters Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of two cents, compared to one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Rogers Communications Inc. (T.B) (Q4) EPS of $1.35, compared to $1.42 in the prior-year quarter.

Friday U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Personal income (nominal) (Dec)

Personal spending (Dec.)

Featured Earnings

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) (Q4) EPS of $1.62, compared to $2.48 in the prior-year quarter.

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) (Q4) EPS of $2.10, compared to $2.79 in the prior-year quarter.

Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX )(Q4) EPS of $2.19, compared to $3.45 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

GDP (Nov.) Real gross domestic product increased 0.3% in October as there were increases in both services-producing and goods-producing industries.

Featured Earnings

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units BBU) (Q4) EPS of 16 cents, compared to 39 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Imperial Oil Limited (T) (Q4) EPS of $2.07, compared to $2.33 in the prior-year quarter.