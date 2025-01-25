Fabric Social Appoints PR & Communications Director

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Fast-growing social specialist Fabric Social has hired a PR and communications director, appointing former Coolr PR and comms lead Lucy Allen to the new role.



The Dublin-headquartered agency, which has a team of 55 across its bases in the UK & Ireland, has a client roster that includes Currys, Subway, Nando's, Ocado, Andrex, Kleenex, Shark Ninja, Big Bus Tours, the AA and Optimum Nutrition.



Allen joined digital and social agency Coolr in 2023, after a stint at W Communications. She has a background in PR and publicity for artists and events, including as head of festivals and events PR at specialist agency Listen Up Music PR.



The hire follows Fabric Social expanding its UK operation with the hire of another former Coolr director, Lauren Sarginson, a year ago, after a number of account wins.



Allen told PRovoke Media: "Joining Fabric Social felt like the perfect opportunity to align myself with a team whose work I've long admired. Their standout Currys work really caught my attention-it was some of the most bold, creative, and culturally relevant brand work on TikTok and Instagram I saw last year. Fabric Social nailed the balance of tapping into trends while staying authentic, setting a new standard for what brands should be doing on social.



“I'm confident we can elevate the agency's profile, expand our reach and continue to drive growth. I'm excited to contribute to Fabric Social's continued success and help solidify its position as a leader in the social space."



Fabric Social founder Niall McGarry added:“Lucy is an exciting strategic hire who will be instrumental in amplifying the exceptional work we're doing at Fabric Social. Her deep experience in PR and communications, combined with her understanding of the rapidly evolving social media landscape, makes her the perfect fit as we continue to grow. We're really excited to have Lucy in the team and can't wait to see the impact she'll have as we take Fabric Social to the next level.”

