New Swiss Epidemic Surveillance Centre Inaugurated
Date
1/25/2025 3:05:16 AM
(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
A new centre for monitoring epidemics was inaugurated in the Swiss capital of Bern on Thursday. The Centre for Pathogen Bioinformatics (CPB) aims to improve the monitoring of epidemics in Switzerland by analysing genomic data.
This content was published on
January 23, 2025 - 11:40
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Neues Schweizer Zentrum zur Epidemie-Überwachung eingeweiht
Original
Read more: Neues Schweizer Zentrum zur Epidemie-Überwachung eingeweih
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
“We want to be better prepared for the next pandemic,” said Aitana Neves, the director of the new centre, to the Keystone-SDA news agency.
In future, the centre will manage data from the gene sequencing of microbes collected from wastewater or clinical samples throughout Switzerland. According to Neves, the aim is to monitor their epidemic potential, support research into their biology and ensure sustainable data management for research and public decision-makers.
The new centre will be managed by the Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics (SIB), headquartered in Lausanne.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
MENAFN25012025000210011054ID1109127926
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.