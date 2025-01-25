J&K DGP Reviews Security Situation In Doda
Date
1/25/2025 12:04:03 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Doda/Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat on Friday visited Doda district and emphasised the importance of coordination and proactive measures in thwarting attempts by terrorists to disrupt peace in the region, an official spokesperson said.
The director general of police (DGP) visited Forward Operating Bases (FOBs). He was accompanied by Additional DGP of Jammu Zone Anand Jain and other senior officers.
ADVERTISEMENT
The visit included a comprehensive operational review of the security situation in the district.
ADVERTISEMENT
According to the spokesperson, Prabhat and other senior officers assessed the deployment and operational readiness, particularly in sensitive regions like Gandoh and Bhaderwah which are focal points for security concerns due to their challenging terrain.
During the visit, the DGP interacted with personnel from different forces at the FOBs. He commended them for their dedication and asked them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and operational discipline, the spokesperson said.
Read Also
Drones, Spotters In Place For Smooth Conduct Of R-Day Functions In Kashmir: IGP
Multi-Tier Security Arrangements In Kashmir Valley Ahead Of Republic Day
Prabhat emphasised the importance of coordination and proactive measures to prevent any attempts by terrorists to disrupt peace in the region.
“Instructions were issued to maintain a high degree of vigil during cross-country operations and along fault lines. All ranks were advised to continue fostering public outreach to gather actionable intelligence and prevent (spread of) misinformation by anti-social elements,” the spokesperson said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN25012025000215011059ID1109127734
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.