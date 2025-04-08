Gandhian And Former TN Cong Chief Kumari Ananthan Passes Away

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 9 (IANS) Kumari Ananthan, former president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) and prominent Gandhian, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday. He was 93.

Ananthan had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at a private hospital in Vellore, where he breathed his last.

A towering figure in Tamil Nadu politics, he was widely respected for his unwavering dedication to public service, social justice, and the promotion of the Tamil language.

His daughter, senior BJP leader and former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, confirmed his passing and paid an emotional tribute to her father.

Recalling his lifelong commitment to Tamil, she said,“I did not speak Tamil because I learned it... I speak Tamil because I was born to Tamil.”

Born on March 19, 1933, in Agasteeswaram in the Kanniyakumari district, Ananthan was the son of freedom fighters Harikrishnan and Thangammal. Deeply inspired by Congress stalwart K. Kamaraj, he embarked on a political journey rooted in Gandhian ideals.

Kumari Ananthan was elected to the Lok Sabha from Nagercoil in 1977 and served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Tamil Nadu four times -- in 1980, 1984, 1989, and 1991.

During his tenure as TNCC president, he led several padyatras across the state, championing the cause of farmers and marginalised communities. Among his notable achievements was spearheading a protest that led to the provision of free electricity for small-scale farmers.

He also played a pivotal role in advocating for the prioritisation of the Tamil language in Central government offices in the state.

In recognition of his lifelong contributions, Ananthan was honoured with several awards, including the Mahakavi Bharathiyar Award and the Perunthalaivar Kamaraj Award.

On Independence Day in 2024, he was conferred with the prestigious Thagaisal Thamizhar award by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

His mortal remains will be kept at his daughter's residence in Saligramam, Chennai, for the public to pay their last respects.