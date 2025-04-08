Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
World Bank Approves $1.1 Billion In Support For Jordan

World Bank Approves $1.1 Billion In Support For Jordan


2025-04-08 11:28:07
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: The World Bank Group has announced a new financing package worth $1.1 billion to support Jordan's social and economic resilience amid ongoing challenges and crises.

The World Bank added that the financing includes four specific projects designed to improve living conditions for Jordanians.

The projects focus on implementing reforms for inclusive growth and job creation, supporting startups and small to medium-sized enterprises, extending social assistance and fostering a sustainable energy future to stimulate the country's economic activity.

Read Also
  • Gold edges higher from 4-week low
  • New US tariffs on China to hit 104% on Wednesday: White House

MENAFN08042025000063011010ID1109406622

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search