Video: Missing Youth Airlifted To Hospital From UAE Mountains Here's What Happened

A 24-year-old Emirati man, who went missing in the Dibba Fujairah mountainous area, was found in an exhausted state and airlifted to hospital by the National Search and Rescue Centre team, in collaboration with the Fujairah Police.

Col Saif Rashid Al Zahmi, chief of Dibba Fujairah Police, said they sent a helicopter and rescue team to the reported site when alerted about the missing youth. He was found in a critical condition and shifted to the nearest hospital. "All measures have been observed to ensure his safety."

32-year-old still untraceable

Meanwhile, search operations are still underway for a 32-year-old GCC man who went missing in the same area a week ago.

The brother of the young man had alerted the law enforcement bodies about him.

A police source told Khaleej Times: "Intensive search and rescue operations have been carried out over the last few days."

A helicopter and rescue teams are combing the area, he added. "Some Emirati nationals are also involved in the search operations."