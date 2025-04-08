Watch: Meet UAE Artist Who Makes Nature Hotspots Look 'Real' In His Paintings

Emirati artist Mahboob Al Awadhi's paintings are characterised by realism, showcasing the intricate details of nature and daily life in an astonishing way. Using his own camera, he captures the beauty of the Emirates' landscapes, selecting suitable photos for painting, to maintain the authentic style that defines his work.

The 50-year-old Al Awadhi discovered his passion for drawing at the age of six. What began as a childhood interest has blossomed into a professional career, as he dedicates himself to translating the beauty of the UAE into stunning artwork. "With determination, perseverance, and practice, anyone can achieve anything they desire," he reflects on his artistic journey.

The artist emphasises the importance of continuous learning, crediting his development to studying drawing techniques through various books and YouTube tutorials. His late uncle, a talented painter himself, has also played a significant role in inspiring Al Awadhi's artistic pursuits.

His work involves oil painting on canvas, focusing on the nature and landscapes of the Emirates where he dedicates approximately eight hours a day to this, paying attention to intricate details. Each of them takes between 50 to 200 hours, depending on the size and details.

To paint, he captures photos of nature and areas of the Emirates. Out of every 100 photos, perhaps only five are suitable for creating beautiful artwork, which requires a lot of time and energy.

Beyond personal satisfaction, Al Awadhi also sells his artwork at exhibitions and on Instagram, sharing his passion with a wider audience. "My deep interest in nature, especially the nature of the Emirates, drives me to pursue it and convey it to viewers," he states, highlighting the significance of showcasing the UAE's beauty through his art.

Firmly believing in the authenticity of his work, Al Awadhi asserts that his creations are untouched by artificial intelligence. "I work with my intellect and hands, using decorative colours. While AI may create paintings, it lacks the feeling, creativity, and human touch," he emphasises. His artistic journey began long before the emergence of computers and AI, further underscoring the genuineness of his craft.

Looking ahead, Mahboob Al Awadhi aims to create even more paintings that reflect the stunning nature of the Emirates. He plans to showcase his work in local and international exhibitions, as well as on social media platforms like Instagram. Through his art, he hopes to inspire others and share the unique beauty of the UAE with the world.