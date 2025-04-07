SCZONE Breaks Ground On $20M Hi-Tech Sportswear Factory In West Qantara

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Chairperson of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), Walid Gamal El-Din, and Ismailia Governor Akram Galal laid the foundation stone for thesportswear factory-

Located in West Qantara on a 64,000 sqm plot, the project represents a $20m investment (approximately EGP 1bn) and is expected to generate 2,000 direct jobs . Upon full operation, the facility will produce 6 million sportswear garments annually , targeting global markets-particularly Europe and the United States.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Hi-Tech CEO Wason Vitanakorn , Thailand's Commercial Attaché in Cairo Niwat Apichartbutra , senior SCZONE officials, and representatives from the Royal Thai Embassy and Hi-Tech.

Speaking at the event, Gamal El-Din welcomed the project as a significant milestone in Egypt-Thailand economic relations, emphasizing West Qantara's rise as a regional hub for textiles and garments . He attributed the factory's establishment to the SCZONE's targeted investment promotion efforts over the past three years , which have helped attract major international players to key sectors.

Gamal El-Din also revealed that over 130 factories are currently under simultaneous construction across the SCZONE- an unprecedented milestone for the authority. He highlighted that this growth reflects the SCZONE's ongoing investment in infrastructure and utilities across its industrial zones and ports, aligning them with international standards .

“The factory, expected to open early next year, is a testament to the strong partnership between Egypt and Thailand,” he said.“It adds to West Qantara's growing reputation as a destination for high-value manufacturing, supported by its skilled labor pool and strategic agricultural hinterland . These factors are essential for localizing industries like textiles, food processing, and garments , and linking them to global value chains , especially amid today's supply chain challenges.”

Hi-Tech Thailand is a global leader in sportswear manufacturing, producing for several major international brands . The company operates 10 factories across four countries -seven in Thailand, and one each in Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos. It employs over 14,000 workers and produces more than 60 million garments annually , generating over $220m in annual revenue .

The Hi-Tech – North Africa factory marks the company's first expansion into the Middle East and Africa , positioning Egypt as a strategic base for exports and regional manufacturing .