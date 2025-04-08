Video: Firefighters Put Out Big Blaze In UAE, 90 Evacuated

Firefighters battled a major fire in UAE on Wednesday night, finally putting it out in the morning.

According to a statement issued by the Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence on Thursday, firefighters successfully put out a fire that broke out in a warehouse in UAQ's Umm Al Thoub Industrial Area.

Teams from Ajman Civil Defence also helped in containing the fire.

A dramatic video statement, posted on Instagram, showed brave firefighters battling the blaze all night and even taking a prayer break during the operations.

No injuries were reported.

View this post on Instagram ????? ??? ??????? ??????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ??? ??????? ????? ?? ????? ?????? ?????? ????? ?? ??????? ??? ???? ????? ?? ???? ?????????? ???????? ???????? ?? ?????? ??? ??????? ? ??? ?? ???? ?? ?????? ????? ???? . ???? ???? ???????? ?????? ??? ?????? 03:00 ????? ? ???? ??????? ?????? ? ???? ????? ?????? ?????? ??????? ???????? ??? ???? ?????? ? ??? ????? ???????? ???????? ???????? ?? ?? ???????? ??? ???? ????? 90 ??? ?????? ??????? ???????? ??? ?????? ???? ??????? ?????????? ???????? ??? ????? ?????? ??????? ?????? ??????? ????????? ???????? ????????? ???????. ???? ????? ?????? ??????? ???? ??? ?? ???? ???? ????? ?????? ?????? ?? ??????? ?? ??? ??????? ????? ?? ????? ??????? ???????? ??? ?????? ??? ?? ????? ?? ?????? ????? ??? ??? ??????? ?????? ?? ?????? ??? ??? ????????? ????? ?????? ?? ????? ?????? ???? ?? ????? ?? ???? ?? ??????? ??????? ????????? ???????? ???????? ?????? . ???? ??? ?????? ????? ?????? ??????? ???? ??? ?? ???? ???? ????? ?????? ?????? ?? ??????? ??????? ???? ???? ?? ???? ???? ?????? ??????? ??????? ???? ??????? ???? ??? ??????? ??????? ???? ????????? ???? ???? ??????? ??????? ???? ???? ???? ???? ?????? ???????? ??? ???? ???? ???? ???? ??????? . A post shared by Uaq Civil Defense (@997uaq) on Dec 19, 2019 at 5:13am PST

The operations room received a fire report at 3am, with firefighting teams and ambulance immediately dispatched to the location. Around 90 people were evacuated from the warehouse and surrounding areas, the statement added.

An investigation has been initiated to determine the causes of the fire.

Colonel Dr. Salem Hamad Bin Hamda, Director of UAQ Civil Defence Department, said that the firefighting teams managed to put out the fire without any casualties.