UAE: HPV Vaccine Prevents Cancer, Doctors Tell Parents As 90% Target Announced

Parents are more likely to vaccinate their children against human papillomavirus (HPV) when the vaccine is presented as a way to prevent cancer, rather than solely as protection against sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Immunisation and screening for cervical cancer is once again under the spotlight as the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) recently launched a comprehensive national strategy to combat HPV-related diseases.

The plan includes vaccinating 90 per cent of girls under 15 by 2030 and introducing routine cervical cancer screenings for women starting at age 25.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Factors influencing vaccine uptake

Khaleej Times spoke with healthcare professionals, parents, and young adults in the UAE to understand how public perception, education, and cultural sensitivities can influence vaccine uptake.

According to Dr Moustafa Aldaly, Consultant in Medical Oncology at International Modern Hospital, Dubai, the key to increasing HPV vaccination rates lies in how the vaccine is framed.

“Parents are more likely to vaccinate their children when they understand that the HPV vaccine is a cancer-prevention tool, not just a vaccine for a sexually transmitted infection,” he said.“School-based vaccination programmes, endorsements from pediatricians, and community awareness campaigns that frame the vaccine as a routine part of adolescent healthcare can also significantly boost uptake.”

Doctors emphasised the critical role of healthcare providers in initiating conversations during regular check-ups, especially as many parents remain unaware of the vaccine's benefits beyond STI protection.

“Social media, public health campaigns, and partnerships with influencers can also destigmatise the conversation and encourage women to prioritise their health,” Dr Aldaly added.

He further noted that practical interventions - such as integrating reminders into electronic medical records, distributing educational materials in multiple languages, and partnering with community organisations - can help normalise cervical screenings and HPV vaccinations.

Dr Shiva Harishnan, Specialist in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Medcare Women and Children Hospital, also highlighted the urgency of early vaccination.

“It is critical to encourage parents to vaccinate their girls against HPV before they reach the age of 15, because the vaccine is most effective when administered before the individual is exposed to the virus,” she said.“Many people are unaware of HPV's link to cancer, or they misunderstand the vaccine's safety and purpose. The other barrier is cultural sensitivities. Some communities view HPV vaccination as linked to sexual activity and may oppose it on moral or religious grounds. The other significant barrier is the accessibility of the vaccines and cost (in other countries).”

Public openness to receiving cervical cancer vaccine

Meanwhile, for 21-year-old Iranian expat Hasti Motevasel, who has already taken the vaccine, the campaign hits close to home.

“I have had close people in my life affected by cervical cancer because they were not aware of it and never got screened early. I think this initiative is really important because it brings early awareness amongst young girls as well as cervical cancer is becoming more common than people think,” she said.

“If I hadn't taken it already, I would have definitely considered taking it. It is a simple step that prevents something serious and I want to protect myself and reduce the risk in the future. I also encourage my friends and family about it. Lastly, I would like to highlight the effort that UAE's healthcare system is making to protect women's health through HPV vaccine and showing their genuine commitment to preventing common diseases like cervical cancer. This reflects their dedication to women's wellbeing and health.”

Indian expat Bhavya Rao, a Dubai-based mother of two, said she sees the vaccine as a vital tool for future generations.

“My elder daughter is just seven right now, but I already know that when she's a bit older, I will definitely ensure she gets the HPV vaccine. Growing up, we didn't have this kind of awareness or access to preventive healthcare - so I see this as a real opportunity to do better for our children,” she said.

“What the UAE is doing by offering this vaccine and raising awareness is truly commendable. It shows how serious they are about women's health and how much they care about protecting future generations. But I also believe that it shouldn't just stop there - families, schools, and communities all have a role to play. When everyone is more informed and involved, we have a much better chance of reducing risks and preventing something that's actually avoidable. I see it as a simple but powerful way to protect our daughters and give them the healthy future they deserve.”