Brazil’S Renowned Wedding Dress Designer Goes Arab

São Paulo – Rio de Janeiro-born Lethicia Bronstein, 44, is the mind behind the eveningwear brand that arrived in the United Arab Emirates last November. In its 18 years of existence, the eponymous brand has sold haute couture pieces to actresses and dressed brides in TV Globo telenovelas.

“Everything happened very quickly in the UAE. I was approached in July 2024 by Satin, a startup specializing in the internationalization of Brazilian brands. They were interested in my clothes, made a selection, and placed the order. After nearly six months of negotiations, the products arrived and began to be sold,” says Bronstein.

“It was with the purpose of enabling the expansion of Brazilian luxury fashion brands into the Gulf countries' market that Satin reached out to me.” Managed by two Brazilians, the startup resells Bronstein's products through a multi-brand e-commerce platform in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

According to Bronstein, they want to offer consumers a unique and sophisticated shopping experience. That's why, when they selected her pieces, they chose those with plenty of sparkling, intricate embroidery, and made with more exclusive fabrics.

In addition to luxury, attention to modesty was also considered when selecting the haute couture dresses.“Without necklines, the dresses covered the buyers' arms. This selection was different from what is sold to Brazilian or American clients because it caters to an audience with a distinct culture.”

Despite this, the Rio de Janeiro native is very interested in expanding her business in the Arab market.“There is a clientele there that is highly interested in the style of clothing I create. Arab women love luxury, products made with intricate details, embroidery, and fabrics with texture and shine,” explains Bronstein.

According to the Rio de Janeiro native, the clothing brand still needs some time to adapt to Arab consumers . However, she believes there is room for growth in the coming years and that it could expand to other Arab countries beyond the UAE.

The designer started her business without any big ambitions. Passionate about the world of brides, she began making dresses for her friends in 2006.“At that time, I was living and working in São Paulo and would spend weekends in Rio de Janeiro making dresses for my friends. I kept up that routine for a while until eventually established my brand,” Bronstein recalls.

In addition to wedding dresses, the designer also creates partywear

A year and a half later, with a well-stocked portfolio, the designer from Rio decided to dedicate herself exclusively to her brand.“I opened a very small store on Oscar Freire Street [in São Paulo], which wasn't even 100 square meters. I had a patternmaker and an assistant, and all my clients were from Rio de Janeiro.”

Year later, as the brand cemented itself in São Paulo, Bronstein had the opportunity to design wedding dresses for several TV Globo telenovelas, including Sol Nascente, Salve Jorge, Beleza Pura, and Babilônia.

“There were so many telenovelas that I can't even remember all their names. The actresses got to know my work and started asking me to dress them for events. That's how my brand evolved from wedding dresses to evening gowns.”

It was without paid advertising and relying solely on word of mouth that the company grew, eventually reaching the UAE, the United States , Norway , Germany , and other parts of the world.

“US women, for example, really like my pieces. There's great acceptance over there. I think my brand stands out because it dresses women in a very natural and timeless way. My clothing pieces aren't disposable and suit people of different ages,” adds Bronstein.

In Brazil, the brand operates through its website and multi-brand partnerships. In addition to exports handled by Satin, Bronstein also exports via Farfetch .

Report by Rebecca Vettore, in collaboration with ANBA.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

