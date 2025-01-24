FPI Management Celebrates Earning The Well Workplace Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Silver Well Workplace Award

FPI Management is proud to announce it has received the prestigious Silver Well Workplace Award by the Wellness Council of America (WELCOA)

FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FPI Management , a private third-party multifamily property management provider, is proud to announce it has received the prestigious Silver Well Workplace Award by the Wellness Council of America (WELCOA). This national award recognizes FPI Management's standing as one of America's healthiest companies, exemplifying its commitment to employee wellness and health promotion.The Well Workplace Award is granted to organizations that meet WELCOA's rigorous benchmarks for establishing and sustaining effective worksite wellness programs. FPI Management's dedication to fostering a culture of health and well-being for its employees was instrumental in achieving this elite designation.“At FPI Management, we believe that the health and well-being of our employees are fundamental to our success,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Martin Sadler.“Receiving the Silver Well Workplace Award is an honor and a testament to our ongoing efforts to prioritize wellness and create a supportive environment for our team members.”The Well Workplace Award evaluates companies across seven critical benchmarks, including leadership support, a clear operating plan, and results-oriented wellness initiatives. FPI Management's innovative programs, commitment to continuous improvement, and investment in employee wellness were key factors in earning this recognition.About the Well Workplace AwardsThe Well Workplace Award, established by WELCOA, is considered one of the nation's premier wellness accolades. The program recognizes organizations that demonstrate exceptional dedication to health promotion and provide a model for other companies to follow.FPI Management's award is currently featured on WELCOA's website as part of its recognition program for America's healthiest companies.For more information about WELCOA and the Well Workplace Awards, visit WELCOA's website.About FPI ManagementFPI Management was founded in 1968 as a builder and operator of high-quality, Affordable apartment communities in Sacramento, CA. By 1989, the company had changed from a developer builder to an exclusive 3rd party fee manager with no ownership interest in the properties it managed. At that time, the company was purchased by Dennis Treadaway and three other shareholders and FPI Management's property management business model has continued. Headquartered in Folsom, CA, FPI Management's clients comprise institutional investors, international real estate investment firms, financial institutions, multifamily development builders, private investors, and City, County, and State agencies.For more information about FPI Management and its dedicated Team, please visit .FPI Media Relations Team: ...SOURCE: FPI Management

