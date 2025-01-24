Lex Fridman says he will meet with Putin

(MENAFN) Podcaster Lex Fridman has announced his intention to travel to Russia to interview President Vladimir Putin, viewing it as part of his personal mission to advocate for peace. This announcement follows Fridman’s interview earlier this month with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev. Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Fridman acknowledged the risks involved but emphasized that his goal is to foster peace.



Fridman reflected on his conversation with Zelensky, praising him for uplifting Ukraine during the war but noting his struggles to achieve peace. He pointed to moments in 2022 as missed opportunities for resolution and suggested that now is the time to push for peace, particularly with the support of former President Donald Trump, whom he described as a skilled dealmaker.



Fridman argued that understanding Russia's perspective is essential for any meaningful negotiations, mentioning the 2014 US-backed coup in Ukraine, NATO's expansion, and the violation of agreements made after the fall of the Berlin Wall. He also criticized the Western portrayal of Putin, saying that demonizing the Russian leader would not lead to peace.



This interview would be the second major sit-down between a US media figure and Putin since the start of the Ukraine conflict, after former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s interview with the Russian president last year.

