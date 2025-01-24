Zelensky Appoints New Envoy For Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Olha Kuryshko as Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The decree has been published on the president's website, Ukrinform reports.

"Olha Mykolaivna Kuryshko shall be appointed Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea," the document states.

Olha Kuryshko has been serving as deputy permanent representative since June 2023. She joined the mission team in December 2021, leading the legal support department. Kuryshko systematically worked on strategic and program documents on reintegration issues, took an active part in drafting regulatory legal acts on protecting the rights of Crimea residents in the areas of access to education, pensions, obtaining passports, as well as supporting political prisoners and their families.

Olha Kuryshko Photo: CrimeaSOS

As reported, on December 4, President Zelensky dismissed Tamila Tasheva from the position of his Crimea envoy. Earlier, in November, Tasheva joined the parliament at part of the Holos faction to replace another MP, Ivan Prymachenko, who renounced his mandate.

Title photo: President's Office