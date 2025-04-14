Qatar Participates In Arab Forum For Sustainable Development In Beirut

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Represented by the Ministry of Social Development and Family, the State of Qatar is participating in the Arab Forum for Sustainable Development, held in Beirut, Lebanon, from April 14-16, 2025.

The forum is organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), with the participation of ministers and high-level officials from various Arab countries, as well as representatives of United Nations organizations, civil society, and the private sector.

Minister of Social Development and Family HE Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi led the State of Qatar's delegation at the forum, which is being held in preparation for the Second World Summit for Social Development, scheduled to be held in Doha in November. This reflects Qatar's unwavering commitment to the principles of fair and comprehensive development and to strengthening joint Arab action to address the social and economic challenges in the region.

On the sidelines of the forum, HE the Minister of Social Development and Family met with HE Minister of Social Affairs of the Republic of Lebanon Haneen Al Sayed.

The two sides discussed opportunities for bilateral cooperation and the exchange of experiences in the areas of protecting vulnerable groups, responding to crises, empowering women, and supporting development efforts in the social and economic contexts.

Her Excellency also met with HE Minister of Social Affairs of the Syrian Arab Republic Hind Kabawat. The two sides discussed the importance of exchanging expertise in developing social policies, enhancing community protection, and economic empowerment for the most vulnerable groups, thus enhancing Arab countries' response to common social challenges.

This participation is part of Qatar's active efforts to prepare for hosting the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha. The summit aims to reshape a new international vision that reaffirms the social dimension of development and promotes more inclusive, equitable, and flexible models in light of current global changes.