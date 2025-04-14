Hungarian Opposition Says Nearly 60% Of Population Supports Ukraine's EU Membership

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar, the main political rival of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has pledged to hold a national referendum on Ukraine's membership in the European Union.

That's according to AFP , Ukrinform reports.

Thousands cheered Magyar in Budapest on Sunday, a day after Orban's followers held a demonstration outside the European Union offices in the Hungarian capital.

Magyar said more than 1.1 million people, from a population of 9.6 million, had answered questions in his "Voice of the Nation" survey carried out over the past month by thousands of supporters.

The 13 questions ranged from pensions to Hungary's international challenges.

Ukraine, EU delegations start extensive discussions on free movement of goods

Magyar's Tisza party said that 98% of those who answered backed Hungary's membership of the European Union, while 58% supported Ukraine's EU membership bid.

"The results show that the subject divides society and so will be put to a legally binding referendum when we take power," Magyar told the rally.

Hungary, he added, would again become "a proud and trusted NATO ally and a complete part of the EU."

Magyar, 44, and Orban, 61, have stepped up political hostilities as the country heads for a legislative election in a year's time.

Photo: MTI