Amir Issues Amiri Decision Establishing Rawda Award For Excellence In Social Work

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued Monday Amiri Decision No. 16 of 2025, establishing the Rawda Award for Excellence in Social Work. The decision is effective starting from its date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.

