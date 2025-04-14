Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Issues Amiri Decision Appointing Managing Director Of The Supreme Committee For Delivery And Legacy

2025-04-14 09:12:36
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Amiri Decision No. 14 of 2025, appointing HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Thawadi as Managing Director of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC). The decision stipulated that it be implemented, effective from the date of its issuance, and published in the Official Gazette.

