Russia Resumes Partial Participation In Arctic Council

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, Jan 24 (IANS) Russia has partially resumed its work in the Arctic Council, the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Maria Zakharova was quoted by RIA Novosti as saying on Friday.

She noted that under Norway's chairmanship, virtual meetings of all six council working groups were held in the second half of 2024. These groups focus on sustainable development, climate, environmental protection, and emergency prevention and response.

Zakharova said the "process of resuming the Arctic Council's work will continue, taking into account the interests of all Arctic states" and "based on the current realities of the format and the tasks facing our country in this area," Xinhua news agency reported.

The Arctic Council's activities have been largely frozen for the past two years following the suspension of participation by Western countries in March 2022 due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Last year, Russia had suspended the payment of annual contributions to the Arctic Council until the practical work resumes with the participation of all member states.

The work of the council includes the implementation of joint projects affecting such important issues for all Arctic states as the preservation of the fragile ecosystem of the Arctic, the conduct of polar research, including marine scientific expeditions, the development of humanitarian ties, and improving the quality of life and well-being of the population of the Far North, including indigenous peoples.

The Arctic Council, established in 1996, is a high-level intergovernmental forum that facilitates cooperation in the region, especially in the field of environmental protection. The council comprises Denmark (including Greenland and the Faroe Islands), Iceland, Canada, Norway, Russia, the United States, Finland and Sweden. The chairing countries rotate every two years.

Russia held the chairmanship in 2021 and, in May 2023, the Council chairmanship was passed to Norway.