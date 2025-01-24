Chinese Baijiu Brand Yanghe Connects Global Audiences In Spring Festival's Celebration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUQIAN, China, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the arrival of the Spring Festival on January 29, 2025, Yanghe, a renowned Chinese baijiu brand, continues to play a significant role in this festive season. This year, Yanghe has once again partnered with the CCTV Spring Festival Gala as the exclusive time-reporting sponsor for the sixth consecutive year. At 8 p.m. and midnight on New Year's Eve, Yanghe will deliver the iconic countdown, marking the arrival of the New Year and sharing the joy with millions of viewers.

Besides its presence at the Spring Festival Gala, Yanghe adds to the festive atmosphere in other ways. Before the Spring Festival, Yanghe released a creative video, unfolding a creative story. In the video, the KOL Deer Wang plays four roles: White Snake and Green Snake from Chinese mythology, Medusa from Western legends, and Naga of ancient India. They gather to celebrate the Year of the Snake with Yanghe's baijiu, presenting a wonderful story of the New Year and dreams. They sing a song of strength and hope and express their vision and expectation for the future. Their wishes, together with the mellow baijiu, create a beautiful picture of cultural integration.

During family reunions, baijiu is a common choice. Yanghe's "Dream of the Blue" is known for its soft and smooth taste, which lingers on the palate and makes people savor the joy of the festival. Yanghe has more than 70,000 pits, 2,020 of which date back to the Ming and Qing Dynasties. They, together with high-quality raw materials and traditional craftsmanship, contribute to the mellow flavor. The winemakers strictly follow the traditional techniques, devoting great attention to every step of the process from selecting raw materials to the final brewing. They carefully control the temperature, humidity, and fermentation time to ensure the wine's top quality.

As the world celebrates the Year of the Snake, Yanghe invites everyone to join the festivities, watch the Spring Festival Gala, and savor the unique charm of "Dream of the Blue."

