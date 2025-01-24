Ride-Hailing Giants Spark Mototaxi Revolution In São Paulo

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo faces a upheaval as 99 and Uber introduce motorcycle taxi services. This move defies a municipal ban enacted in January 2023, with the companies citing law to support their operations.



The mototaxi debate centers on safety and urban mobility. São Paulo recorded 1,031 traffic fatalities in 2024, with motorcyclists accounting for nearly half. Experts warn that passenger-carrying motorcycles could double accident rates.



Despite safety concerns, mototaxis offer faster commutes for residents in underserved areas. These services could cut times by more than half for those relying on crowded, inefficient bus routes.



The new services may impact public transportation. Bus ridership has already declined by 18.4% since 2019, straining the system's finances. Mototaxis could further reduce bus passengers, potentially worsening traffic congestion.



Ride-hailing companies argue their services are safe, citing low accident rates and insurance coverage. However, the prevalence of risky behavior among delivery motorcyclists raises concerns about mototaxi drivers adopting similar practices.







Experts suggest that instead of an outright ban, São Paulo should develop regulations for mototaxis. Proposed measures include mandatory psychological exams, specialized training, and hygiene standards for drivers.



This controversy highlights the tension between innovation and regulation in urban mobility. As São Paulo grapples with these challenges, its decisions may influence transportation policies in cities worldwide.



The outcome of this debate could reshape São Paulo's urban landscape, affecting commuters, businesses, and policymakers alike. It underscores the need for balanced solutions that address safety concerns while meeting the demand for efficient transportation options.

