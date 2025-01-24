Bekaert: Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders

The shareholders and the holders of debentures are requested to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Tuesday 25 February 2025 at 16:30 p.m. at the offices of the Company, Bekaertstraat 2, 8550 Zwevegem (Belgium).

