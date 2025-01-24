عربي


Bekaert: Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders


1/24/2025 2:18:30 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders


The shareholders and the holders of debentures are requested to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Tuesday 25 February 2025 at 16:30 p.m. at the offices of the Company, Bekaertstraat 2, 8550 Zwevegem (Belgium).

Attachment

  • p250124E - EGM1 Notice

MENAFN24012025004107003653ID1109124999


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

