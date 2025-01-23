Kuwait Handball Team Loses To Poland At President's Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait national squad, who opened their account at the 2025 IHF Men's Handball World Championship (the President's Cup) with a 26-24 win against Guinea two days ago, lost to Poland 32-42 on Thursday.

Kuwait started the game better, taking a 8-5 lead already in the seventh minute.

But when Poland substituted their goalkeeper Kacper Ligarzewski by Adam Morawski, their game improved a lot. Morawski boasted a 36 percent saving efficiency in this game, and the Europeans took the match under their control, scoring as many as 21 goals before the interval.

In the second half, the European side actually netted just as many times, even despite rotating the squad, as all their 13 outfield players put their names on the scoresheet.

Pawel Paterek became the top scorer of the match with nine goals, one more than Kuwait's Saif Al-Dawani scored.

As Poland have beaten both Algeria and Kuwait in their first two matches in this phase of the competition, they are already certain to finish top of the group and play in the Placement Match 25/26, which will also serve as the President's Cup final, while Kuwait will fight for the second position in the group in a direct duel with Algeria on Saturday.

In other games of the competition, Qatar lost to Macedonia 34-39 and Tunisia lost to the Czech Republic 26-32.

The championship, being hosted by the International Handball Federation (IHF) in Croatia, Denmark and Norway, started on January 14 and lasts until February tab







