Indonesian Ambassador: Meeting Between King, Indonesian President Marks Significant Milestone

Amman, April 15 (Petra) -- Indonesia's Ambassador in Amman Adi Padmo Sarwono said the visit of the Indonesian President to Jordan and his meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II marks a "significant milestone" in Jordan and Indonesia's 75 years of diplasmatic ties.In an interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Sarwono said the visit underscores Indonesia's deep ties with Jordan, positioning the Kingdom as one of Indonesia's most "valuable" partners in the region.He noted the close friendship the leaders of the two countries have and expressed confidence that the bond would foster further enhancement of bilateral relations towards broader avenues of cooperation.The meeting saw an agreement to expand joint cooperation in key areas including defence, agriculture, education and religious affairs to promote the shared interests of both nations.Sarwono reaffirmed Indonesia's support for Jordan's "pivotal" role in the region and its sustained efforts to bolster the Palestinian cause.He reiterated Indonesia's commitment to the two-state solution as the sole pathway to establishing an independent Palestinian state and underscored support for Jordan's historic Hashemite Custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.The ambassador spoke firmly against the ongoing Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip, calling for a permanent ceasefire and the lifting of the humanitarian blockade in the area.He rejected attempts at expelling Palestinians from their lands and expressed Indonesia's readiness to collaborate with Jordan and regional and international partners to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.