Recognising Purpose-Driven Excellence: ACES Awards 2025 Opens Nominations For The Philippines' Most Visionary Leaders And Companies

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 April 2025 – In a region rich with ambition, the Philippines continues to lead with sustainability and purposeful leadership. The Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards has officially opened Wave 2 nominations for its 2025 edition – inviting Filipino companies and leaders to share their stories of impact and vision.

Marking its tenth win, Globe Telecom – represented by Nico Bambao, was honoured with the 2024 Industry Champion of the Year award.

Now in its 12th year, ACES is one of Asia's most respected business recognition platforms, where leadership is measured by purpose and long-term impact. Filipino organisations have earned 174 awards to date – the most awarded country , reflecting a strong national drive for innovation, sustainability and shared growth.

Among the nation's most awarded is Globe Telecom Inc., a ten-time honouree and four-time“Industry Champion of the Year” – the most by any Filipino company. Its achievements embody the forward-thinking and socially conscious spirit of Filipino enterprises.

“The Philippines shows us that leadership means lifting others as you grow,” said Dr. Shanggari Balakrishnan, President of the ACES Awards and CEO of MORS Group.“Filipino organisations don't just tick ESG boxes – they live them. Their passion for people, planet, and progress is unmatched.”

Even amid global and local challenges, Filipino leaders continue to step forward with boldness and empathy. ACES offers a regional platform to recognise these changemakers and connect them with like-minded peers.

The ACES Awards 2025 will be held from 27–28 November , shortly after COP30 in Rio de Janeiro. Bali, Taiwan and Malaysia are shortlisted to host the event, with the final venue to be announced in June.

Nominations are open under three pillars: Individual Leadership, Corporate Excellence and Corporate Sustainability. Wave 2 closes April 30; Wave 3 runs until June.

Whether a growing SME or industry giant-your impact deserves the spotlight.