Prime Minister Meets U.S. Trade Officials In Washington
Washington, D.C., April 15 (Petra) - - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan met on Tuesday in Washington with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Lee Greer to discuss ways to deepen economic cooperation between the two countries.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Hassan described the meeting as "productive," noting that the talks focused on "strengthening our economic, trade, and investment partnership."
"Jordan values this friendship," Hassan added, "and we look forward to expanding opportunities for growth and prosperity for the benefit of both nations."
