Filipino Basketball In Qatar Makes Comeback With 7Th All-Filipino GCC Club Championship

Doha: Filipino in Qatar is set to make a comeback after a decade, officially announcing the hosting of the 7th All-Filipino GCC Club Championship during the Ramadan season. The is scheduled for March 21-22, 2025 and will take place at the Al Gharafa Sports Club Hall in Doha, Qatar.

The event is organized by Sports Vision Company, in partnership with Pinoy Basketball Qatar and JC Events LLC. This championship marks a significant milestone for Filipinos residing across the GCC countries, as it brings together key members and reveals the strategic plans for the event's preparation.

The 7th All-Filipino GCC Club Championship is expected to be a highly competitive and exciting tournament, gathering top Filipino basketball talent from across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. It will showcase not only exceptional basketball skills but also sportsmanship and a deep sense of community spirit.