Ultra-Processed Foods And Mental Health By RESHMA DEVJANI, CLINICAL DIETITIAN At Fakeeh University Hospital

Ultra processed foods refer to industrially manufactured food products made up of food substances of no culinary use like

– varieties of sugars such as fructose, high-fructose corn syrup, 'fruit juice concentrates', invert sugar, maltodextrin, dextrose and lactose

– modified starches

– modified oils such as hydrogenated or interesterified oils

– modified protein sources such as hydrolysed proteins, soya protein isolate, gluten, casein, whey protein and 'mechanically separated meat'

– additives with cosmetic functions (flavours, flavour enhancers, colours, emulsifiers, emulsifying salts, sweeteners, thickeners and anti-foaming, bulking, carbonating, foaming, gelling and glazing agents) in their list of ingredients.

Some examples of UPFs are

Minimally processed foods refer to those foods which did not undergo extensive processing or have undergone minimal processing so they can be more easily stored, prepared, and eaten. Processes include washing, peeling, chopping, freezing, and pasteurization.

MPFs retain most of their natural ingredients and nutritive value and nutrients like vitamins, minerals and fiber.

Examples include frozen vegetables, pre-cut fruits, pasteurized milk, dehydrated vegetables and fruits, etc.

Ultra processed foods are associated with cognitive decline and impact the mental health negatively. They increase the risk for

– depression

– anxiety

– elevated symptoms of boredom, fear, worry, unhappiness, poor sleep and sadness

– dementia

– binge eating disorder

– attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

Many scientific studies and research papers have been published recently in during the last few years proving the link between poor dietary quality and the use of ultraprocessed foods and their adverse effects on mental health and increased risk for depression. However more researches are still ongoing in this area.

The biological mechanisms associated with negative impact of UPFs on mental health are related to

– inflammatory responses to industrial food additives.

– lack of antioxidants.

– contaminants from packaging materials.

– gut microbiota dysbiosis.

– nutrient deficiencies like B vitamins, magnesium, zinc, selenium, omega 3, etc.

– dopamine overactivation related to addiction-like eating.

– distorted fatty acid composition of brain membrane phospholipids affecting brain integrity.

Yes, many times. People with poor dietary habits including indulgence into UPF often have eating disorders, excess weight gain, anxiety problems, depression, sleep disturbances or other mental health problems.

Choose foods like

– nuts and air popped traditional style popcorn over chips, crisps and packaged popcorn.

– fresh meat, chicken, eggs, fish and beans over sausages, processed meats, hotdogs, canned fish.

– wild rice, burghul, quinoa, millets over noodles, refined grains, breads, pasta, etc. – steel cut oats over processed and packaged breakfast cereals.

– fresh fruits or dried fruits like prunes, figs, dates over cereal bars, packaged juices, ice cream, donuts, pastries.

– water over packaged juices, sodas or energy drinks.

Follow a diet with natural foods, unprocessed ingredients or minimally processed foods with Mediterranean eating pattern incorporating

– Whole grains.

– Fresh or dry beans and legumes not canned.

– Fatty fish like salmon, sardines, herring, mackerel, fresh chicken breast and fresh lean meat. – Healthy fats from olive oil, canola oil, avocados, walnut oil, sunflower oil, peanut oil, etc.

– Dairy products and cottage cheese over processed cheese.

– nuts and seeds, homemade nut butter.

– Stay away from processed and packaged foods.

due to their increased screen time get exposed to food advertisements promoting the consumption of these ultraprocessed foods.

due to their peer and social media influences and increased outside eating resulting in frequent visits to fast food outlets, consumption of sodas, energy drinks, etc.

get exposed due to outside food consumption, frequent ordering outside, consumption of protein shakes, bars, supplements promoted at gyms, attractive packaging and offers.

indulge into easy to prepare convience foods