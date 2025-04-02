SOLUROC Acquires FULLER INDUSTRIAL Expanding Its Position As The Canadian Leader In Wear-Resistant Solutions

Soluroc Logo (CNW Group/Soluroc)

Fuller logo (CNW Group/Soluroc)

LA GUADELOUPE, QC, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Soluroc Inc., a Canadian leader in wear-resistant solutions is pleased to announce the acquisition of Fuller Industrial Corporation (Fuller), a well-established Canadian manufacturer known for its custom-engineered process piping and rubber-lined pipes designed to resist wear and corrosion. [ ]

Based in Sudbury, Ontario, Fuller is a Canadian leader in the design and manufacturing of specialized piping systems for the mining and industrial sectors. The company is recognized for its expertise in rubber-lined pipe fabrication, which significantly extends the service life of fluid transportation systems across a wide range of applications. All products are designed and manufactured in its Sudbury facility and sold in over 15 countries .

Fuller enjoys an outstanding reputation as a trusted partner, which aligns perfectly with Soluroc's culture of listening to customer needs and consistently seeking the best solutions. Fuller's products and services are highly complementary to Soluroc's current offerings and will greatly enhance our presence in the mining and industrial sectors.

"We are very pleased with the acquisition of Fuller, which represents a major milestone in our growth journey. This fifth acquisition since 2020 is fully aligned with our strategic expansion and consolidation plan to create the Canadian leader in wear-resistant products and solutions for the primary and industrial sectors in the Americas," said Christian Gagnon, President and CEO of Soluroc. "We are especially proud to welcome Jeff Fuller and his team into the Soluroc family, as we share the same values when it comes to product quality, customer service excellence, and team respect," he added.

"We are very excited about this transaction with Soluroc." Says Jeff Fuller, Founder and CEO of Fuller, "Joining with Soluroc to leverage resources will accelerate our growth and allow us to deliver even more innovative, high-quality solutions to our clients around the world. We share the same commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. This is the perfect next step for our team and our customers."

About Soluroc Inc.

Soluroc designs and manufactures wear protection products and solutions to help clients improve process efficiency, extend equipment lifespan, and increase overall productivity. The company operates five manufacturing facilities in Quebec and Ontario.

About Fuller Industrial Corp.

For over twenty years, Fuller has provided custom piping products and solutions to a wide range of clients across the Americas and overseas. Fuller's reputation and technical know-how have made it a leader in engineered piping systems built to withstand the toughest wear conditions.

SOURCE Soluroc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED