Antonio Lizano Joins Sunlight Solutions As Regional Director For LATAM To Lead Expansion And Regional Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunlight Solutions, a leading innovator in a scalable software solution for insurance companies, proudly announces the appointment of Antonio Lizano as the Regional Director for Latin America (LATAM). Lizano will spearhead Sunlight Solutions' strategic initiatives across Latin America.

With over 20 years of experience in global marketing, product management, and SaaS-driven business strategies, Lizano demonstrates a great ability to identify opportunities, foster strategic partnerships, and deliver innovative solutions tailored to regional needs.

“I am honored to join Sunlight Solutions and lead its growth initiatives in Latin America,” explains Lizano.“The region's dynamic and evolving insurance market presents immense opportunities for innovation. I look forward to collaborating with local and global teams to bring Sunlight's cutting-edge solutions to new markets and transform the way businesses approach insurance technology.”

In his role as Regional Director, Lizano will focus on:



B2B Expansion: Driving partnerships with insurers and MGA's

Product Management: Tailoring Sunlight's offerings to meet the unique demands of the LATAM market, ensuring seamless integration and scalability. Regional Growth: Leading the charge in market entry strategies, building on-the-ground teams, and enhancing brand visibility throughout the region.



“We are thrilled to welcome Antonio to the Sunlight Solutions team,” states Didier Lamour, CEO of Sunlight Solutions.“His deep understanding of the Latin American market and expertise in product management aligns perfectly with our vision to expand our footprint in this key region. Antonio's leadership will be instrumental in driving our mission to deliver world-class technology to businesses across LATAM.”

Sunlight Solutions remains committed to enabling businesses worldwide with its state-of-the-art insurance platform. The addition of Antonio Lizano reflects the company's dedication to hiring industry leaders who drive innovation and results.

For more information about Sunlight Solutions and its LATAM initiatives, please visit .

About Sunlight Solutions

Sunlight Solutions is a global leader in digital insurance technology, offering a flexible, open platform that empowers carriers and MGAs to design, launch, and manage tailored insurance products. With a strong presence in the USA and Europe, Sunlight Solutions drives innovation and efficiency, delivering exceptional user experiences throughout the insurance lifecycle.

For more information about this update and how Sunlight Solutions is shaping the future of insurance technology, visit or contact Antonio at ... .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact: Troy Clements Sunlight Solutions 407-494-4815 ...