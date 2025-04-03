South Korea: Yoon Not To Attend Impeachment Ruling Session On Friday

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, April 3 (IANS) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has decided not to appear before the Constitutional Court for his impeachment ruling later this week, his legal team said on Thursday.

The Constitutional Court has said it will deliver its ruling on Yoon's impeachment over his short-lived martial law bid at 11 a.m. on Friday.

The decision was made in consideration of public order and security concerns, as congestion is expected, according to Yoon's legal team.

Yoon is currently staying in his residence in Seoul.

Yoon was impeached by the National Assembly on charges of violating the Constitution and laws through his brief imposition of martial law on December 3.

The verdict will be delivered from the court, and live broadcasts will be allowed, along with attendance by the public.

In January, Yoon was arrested and indicted on criminal rebellion charges. But he was released from prison last month after a Seoul district court cancelled his arrest and allowed him to stand trial without being physically detained.

There have been weeks of massive rallies in Seoul and other provinces, with protesters deeply divided between calling for his ouster or reinstatement.

South Korean Acting President Han Duck-soo has urged the nation to accept the court's decision on the impeachment while strongly calling on politicians to refrain from making statements that could incite violence.

Police have ramped up security around the court in central Seoul amid growing safety concerns.

The area surrounding the court has already been turned into a restricted area, with authorities cordoning off rallies to prevent potential clashes.

Police plan to issue the highest-level alert, Gapho, on Friday, which would deploy all available forces to the situation.

Yoon has denied any wrongdoing, claiming the declaration was meant as a warning to the main Opposition party for what he described as its abuse of legislative power, Yonhap news agency reported.

Under the Constitution, the consent of at least six justices is required to uphold an impeachment motion. There are currently eight justices on the Bench.