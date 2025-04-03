Met Predicts Wet Spell In J&K Next Week

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Weatherman here on Thursday predicted a wet spell in Jammu and Kashmir next week.
A meteorological department official said that while generally cloudy weather with possibility of light rain/snow (higher reaches) was expected over North Kashmir and Sonamarg-Zojila axis today, the weather is likely to remain“generally dry” from April 4-7. The MeT department also predicted possibility of thunder with Gusty winds (30-40 KMPH) at few places towards late afternoon today.
Regarding April 8, he said, the weather is expected to be generally cloudy towards afternoon with possibility of light Snow over higher reaches of North Kashmir and Sonamarg.
From April 9-10, he said, generally cloudy weather with light rain and snow (higher reaches) was expected at many places of Kashmir Division and at scattered places of Jammu region.
He said on April 11, generally cloudy weather with light rain and Snow (higher reaches) was expected at isolated places towards morning and improvement thereafter.
Read Also
MeT Issues 2-Day 'Yellow Alert' For J&K
More Rain, Snow in Kashmir Likely From March 25: MeT
The MeT department urged travelers, tourists, transporters to follow traffic advisory by the authorities.
Also, the weather department advised farmers to continue farm operations for now.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN03042025000215011059ID1109384674
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment