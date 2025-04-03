Met Predicts Wet Spell In J&K Next Week

A meteorological department official said that while generally cloudy weather with possibility of light rain/snow (higher reaches) was expected over North Kashmir and Sonamarg-Zojila axis today, the weather is likely to remain“generally dry” from April 4-7. The MeT department also predicted possibility of thunder with Gusty winds (30-40 KMPH) at few places towards late afternoon today.

Regarding April 8, he said, the weather is expected to be generally cloudy towards afternoon with possibility of light Snow over higher reaches of North Kashmir and Sonamarg.

From April 9-10, he said, generally cloudy weather with light rain and snow (higher reaches) was expected at many places of Kashmir Division and at scattered places of Jammu region.

He said on April 11, generally cloudy weather with light rain and Snow (higher reaches) was expected at isolated places towards morning and improvement thereafter.

The MeT department urged travelers, tourists, transporters to follow traffic advisory by the authorities.

Also, the weather department advised farmers to continue farm operations for now.

