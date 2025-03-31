Support For Displaced Ukrainians To Be Among Key Topics Of Election Campaign In Czechia - Expert

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Despite the fact that about two-thirds of Czechs support the integration of displaced Ukrainians, the issue of their support will be one of the key topics of the election campaign in the Czech Republic this fall.

This opinion was expressed by Pavel Havlicek, a researcher with the Association for International Affairs (Czech Republic), during an expert discussion“European Integration of Ukraine through the prism of elections in EU countries,” an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The expert noted that Ukraine remains one of the important issues of the parliamentary election campaign in the Czech Republic, so the issues of military aid, rescue operations, and refugees will be the subject of discussion during its heated phase in the coming months.

About two-thirds of the Czech population are thinking about how to integrate refugees from Ukraine and how to help these people, the expert noted, adding that at the same time, the issue of supporting refugees will remain on the pre-election agenda and become a card that will be played in the period of campaigning.

He predicted that the Czech Republic will retain most of its aid to Ukraine. According to the expert, traditionally, when political parties are pressed to the wall by security issues, they are not prepared to resort to any radical moves.

At the same time, according to Havlicek, Czech civil society should actively work with the electorate and political parties to maintain the stability of the Czech Republic's security policy towards Ukraine.“This will be one of the most important issues in the coming months,” the expert believes.

As reported, parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic are scheduled for October 2025. The exact date has not yet been determined, but according to the Czech constitution, elections to the lower house of parliament are held every four years, and the next one is due by the end of October 2025.