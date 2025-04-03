Pakistan Begins Deporting Afghan Refugees From Peshawar Amid Deadline Confusion

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Reports from Pakistan's media indicate that the government has begun deporting Afghan migrants from Peshawar, amid confusion over the“extended deadline.” This deportation process started on Thursday, April 3rd, with Afghan citizens holding the Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) being the first to be expelled.

Reports indicate confusion over Pakistan's deportation deadline, with AFP citing a delay until next week due to Eid, while AP states arrests and deportations are paused until April 10, reflecting ongoing uncertainty for Afghan migrants.

The Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported that the forced deportation of Afghan migrants has seriously begun in Peshawar. According to an official from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the provincial government had extended the deadline for deportation from March 31 to April 10.

In addition, a camp has been set up in Landi Kotal and Nasir Bagh for migrants as they are deported. This camp aims to accommodate those affected by the ongoing deportation process.

Since September 2023, official figures show that a total of 69,494 families, including 473,397 people-157,513 men, 111,381 women, and 197,821 children-have been returned to Afghanistan.

The ongoing deportation process remains a contentious issue, with various organizations and human rights advocates raising concerns about the conditions faced by Afghan migrants in Pakistan. As the deadline approaches, tensions continue to rise, affecting both the migrants and the authorities involved.

The situation for Afghan migrants remains dire, with forced deportations creating immense hardship for families who face uncertainty and lack basic resources in Afghanistan. The ongoing disruption further compounds the economic and humanitarian challenges in a country already struggling with instability.

The forced deportations from Pakistan add to the already devastating toll on Afghanistan, where many returnees are unable to rebuild their lives amidst a deteriorating environment, lack of employment opportunities, and inadequate healthcare and infrastructure.

