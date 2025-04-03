J&K Speaker Slams Waqf Bill, Says It Violates Right To Religion

Talking to reporters, Rather said that it infringes upon Article 25 of the Constitution of India.“As far as this bill is concerned, it violates the Article 25 of the Constitution of India which guarantees right to freedom of religion to people in the country. It is not good that you are interfering in personal laws of people,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

Article 25 of the Constitution of India guarantees the freedom of religion to every individual. It ensures that all persons have the right to freedom of conscience and can freely profess, practice, and propagate their religion.

The controversial Waqf bill was passed in the Lok Sabha late last night after 12 hours of discussion. While BJP and allies supported the bill, INDIA bloc parties voted against it.

Almost all regional political parties including NC, PC, and PDP voiced their opposition to the bill.

