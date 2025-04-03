J&K Speaker Slams Waqf Bill, Says It Violates Right To Religion

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Speaker of Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly Abdul Rahim Rather on Thursday said the Waqf bill passed by the Lok Sabha violates the right to religion enshrined in the Constitution of India.
Talking to reporters, Rather said that it infringes upon Article 25 of the Constitution of India.“As far as this bill is concerned, it violates the Article 25 of the Constitution of India which guarantees right to freedom of religion to people in the country. It is not good that you are interfering in personal laws of people,” he said, as per news agency KNO.
Article 25 of the Constitution of India guarantees the freedom of religion to every individual. It ensures that all persons have the right to freedom of conscience and can freely profess, practice, and propagate their religion.
The controversial Waqf bill was passed in the Lok Sabha late last night after 12 hours of discussion. While BJP and allies supported the bill, INDIA bloc parties voted against it.
Almost all regional political parties including NC, PC, and PDP voiced their opposition to the bill.
Read Also
DMK To Move Supreme Court On Waqf Bill Passed In Lok Sabha: Stalin
Waqf Bill Aimed At Marginalising Muslims: Rahul Gandhi
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN03042025000215011059ID1109384673
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment