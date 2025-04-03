Ryan Gosling Sheds Ken Energy, Gets Into Skin Of Astronaut In ‘Project Hail Mary’

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 3 (IANS) Hollywood star Ryan Gosling has got his look on point in his upcoming movie. The actor plays a science teacher turned grudging astronaut in 'Project Hail Mary'.

The actor looks very nerdy and quite un-Ken-like in his next movie. The film is a sci-fi adventure that Amazon MGM Studios teased during its presentation to theater owners at CinemaCon, reports 'Variety'.

“I put the 'not' in astronaut”, Gosling tells the government handler (Sandra Huller) who has tapped him to undertake a suicidal space mission.“I can't even moonwalk”.

As per 'Variety', the film, an adaptation of Andy Weir's best-selling novel of the same name, follows an ordinary man who is told he has what it takes to go into the outer reaches of the universe.“You have the right stuff”, Gosling tells Huller.“I have the wrong stuff”.

He may be reluctant, but the situation is dire. A catastrophic event threatens life as he knows it.“The world is counting on you”, Huller tells him.

The trailer that Amazon MGM Studios shared shows Gosling and his small team in space, gazing out at a dazzling constellation of stars. All of it unspools to the strains of Harry Styles' 'Sign of the Times'. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the team behind 'The Lego Movie' and '21 Jump Street', direct from a script by Drew Goddard, who adapted Weir's book 'The Martian' into a hit Matt Damon movie. Like that film, 'Project Hail Mary' seems to combine humor and spectacle.

“It's an insanely ambitious story that's massive in scope, and it seemed really hard to make, and that's kind of our bag”, Gosling said after he took the stage to share the footage.

“This is why we go to the movies”, he added.“And I'm not just saying it because I'm in it. I'm also saying it because I'm a producer on the film”.