Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Baby Garment (KXK-152)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new baby garment that would surround the child in warmth while still ensuring easy access by the doctor during an appointment," said an inventor, from Chattanooga, Tenn., "so I invented the DROBE. My versatile design can also be used after bath time."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved clothing item for babies. In doing so, it would keep a baby warm and comfortable during pediatric appointments as well as after bath time. It also ensures the baby is covered while still offering quick and easy access by health care professionals. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for parents with babies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-KXK-152, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
