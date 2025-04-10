Minister Of State For International Cooperation Affirms Qatar's Commitment To Supporting The Sudanese People

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Port Sudan: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, reaffirmed the State of Qatar's unwavering commitment to continue supporting the brotherly people of Sudan during these difficult times. Her Excellency expressed deep concern over the deteriorating humanitarian, economic, and social conditions in Sudan.

In a speech during her visit to the city of Port Sudan, Her Excellency called on the parties to the conflict to prioritize national interests, implement a ceasefire, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, and engage seriously in reconciliation efforts to ensure peace, preserve Sudans unity, and direct resources toward stability and development.

She said that the visit to the brotherly Republic of Sudan stems from the State of Qatar's to closely assess the humanitarian situation faced by the population and to work toward meeting their urgent humanitarian needs, particularly in light of the catastrophic impact of the conflict, which has led to the collapse of essential services such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure, as well as the massive displacement of people, most of whom are women and children.

Her Excellency noted that the State of Qatar commends the significant efforts exerted by international partners in supporting the Sudanese people, especially UN agencies, humanitarian and relief organizations, donors, and bilateral and charitable funds, who contribute to alleviating the suffering of the local population affected by the conflict.

She called on the international community to provide further urgent support and sufficient funding for humanitarian response projects in Sudan.

Her Excellency highlighted that the State of Qatar has been keen to provide all forms of support and humanitarian assistance, including co-sponsoring the High-Level Pledging Conference to support the humanitarian response for Sudan and the region in 2023, launching an air bridge to deliver humanitarian aid, and evacuating Sudanese residents from Qatar.

Qatari humanitarian organizations continue to provide support and implement projects across various humanitarian sectors to address the negative impacts of the conflict.

Her Excellency announced that $10 million will be allocated to the Women in Conflict Zones Initiative to support and empower our sisters in Sudan socially and psychologically.

HE Al Misnad emphasized that these efforts reflect the State of Qatars steadfast commitment to providing relief, humanitarian, and development assistance. Her Excellency also stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation, coordination, and joint action with all international, regional, and local partners, led by the United Nations, to help alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people and achieve peace and stability in Sudan.