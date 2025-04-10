Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IPL 2025: KL Rahul Guides Delhi To Easy Win Over RCB

2025-04-10 02:36:17
Skipper KL Rahul led from the front with a sparkling 93 not out off 53 balls as the Delhi Capitals beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in the IPL on Thursday.

After being asked to bat first, RCB made a modest 163 for seven. If not for Tim david's 20-ball 37, their total would have been much lower as Kuldeep Yadav (2/17) and Vipraj Nigam (1/18) delivered brilliant spells for Delhi.

In reply, Delhi were struggling at 58 for four at one stage. But a brilliant 111-run unbeaten partnership between Rahul and Tristan Stubbs (38 not out off 23 balls) earned a well-deserved win for the team which reached home in 17.5 overs.

