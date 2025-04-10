Qatar Partakes In World Crisis And Emergency Management Summit 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Interior participated in the World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



The summit alongside the accompanying exhibition were held from April 8 to 9 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).



Director General of Public Security and Deputy Chairman of the Civil Defense Council Maj. Gen. Mohammed Jassim Al Sulaiti chaired the Qatar delegation to the event.



The summit and the exhibition aim to enhance international cooperation and present innovative solutions to address global challenges in the sphere of crisis and disaster management.