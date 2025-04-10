Pakistan's Forex Reserves Increase By 23 Mln USD
Islamabad: Foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by 23 million U.S. dollars, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday.
During the week ending on April 4, the total foreign exchange reserves of the bank stood at about 10.70 billion dollars, the SBP said.
Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks came in at around 5.05 billion dollars.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the South Asian country were recorded at around 15.75 billion dollars.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment