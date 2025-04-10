Pakistan's Forex Reserves Increase By 23 Mln USD

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Islamabad: Foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by 23 million U.S. dollars, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

During the week ending on April 4, the total foreign exchange reserves of the bank stood at about 10.70 billion dollars, the SBP said.

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks came in at around 5.05 billion dollars.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the South Asian country were recorded at around 15.75 billion dollars.