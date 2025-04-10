Tashkent Declaration Calls On Parliaments To Prepare For Doha's World Summit For Social Development

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tashkent: The Tashkent Declaration, issued at the conclusion of the 150th session of the General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), urged parliaments worldwide to prepare for the Second World Summit for Social Development, set to take place in Doha in November 2025.

The declaration highlighted that the global social development agenda adopted 30 years ago at the first summit in Copenhagen had only been partially realized, with emerging challenges threatening the social fabric of communities and causing setbacks on multiple fronts.

It emphasized that with the upcoming Doha summit, the time has come to place social development at the core of lawmakers' efforts and as representatives of their nations.

Prioritizing social development, the declaration noted, will aid in advancing international sustainable development goals (SDGs), particularly those focused on eradicating poverty and hunger, improving health and well-being, providing quality education, promoting decent work and economic growth, reducing inequalities, and fostering peace, justice, and strong institutions.

The declaration also urged parliamentarians to initiate discussions within their legislatures and engage with their governments' negotiators at the United Nations in preparation for the Doha summit.

Participants underscored that social development is not automatic but requires deep legislative commitments to human investment, equity, strengthening national institutions, fostering community solidarity, empowering women, combating discrimination, and addressing digital and social divides.

The declaration concluded by calling for joint efforts to reach a strong global agreement on social development that suits the era and guarantees justice and peace for people everywhere.

The session, held under the theme "Parliamentary Action for Social Development and Justice," addressed a range of pressing global issues, including developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, international peace and security, environmental governance mechanisms to combat climate change effects, and the activation of legislative frameworks for achieving social and economic justice.

Participants also reviewed parliamentary initiatives aimed at accelerating progress on sustainable development goals at both regional and international levels, discussing advancements made in achieving these targets.

