Amir Receives Phone Call From King Of Spain

2025-04-10 02:01:33
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from HM King Felipe VI of the Kingdom of Spain.

During the call, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to develop and strengthen them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

